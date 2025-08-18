Dinky Dock boat ramp reopens in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Dinky Dock boat ramp in Winter Park is now open ahead of schedule following the completion of renovations.

City officials announced that the renovations on the Dinky Dock ramp, located near Rollins College, are finished, allowing the popular boat ramp to reopen earlier than expected.

Although the boat ramp has reopened, the beach at Dinky Dock remains closed for swimming. This is because high bacterial levels in Lake Virginia present a potential health risk to swimmers.

