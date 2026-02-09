Florida manatee stuck in storm drain; FWC rescue underway in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FWC has confirmed reports of a manatee stuck in a storm drain in Brevard County.

Rescue efforts are currently underway as officials try to remove the adult manatee safely.

Below is FWC’s entire statement on the situation:

“Today, FWC received a report of an adult manatee located within a storm drain in Melbourne Beach. The animal appears active at this time, and there are no obvious signs of cold stress; however, its overall health status is unknown.

FWC is onsite and is working closely with federal, state, and local partners to evaluate the situation and determine options for both the manatee and responders. Planning is ongoing, and response options are being carefully reviewed. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group