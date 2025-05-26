Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuts two new shows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney Hollywood Studios is thrilled to double the fun this month, just in time for summer, by introducing two fantastic new stage shows that spotlight your favorite villains.

Hollywood Studios has delved into the shadows to unveil the double premiere of ‘Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After’ and ‘The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.’ Surprises, magical adventures and a whole lot of fun begin May 27th.

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Deep in the shadows of Sunset Boulevard, inside Sunset Showcase, the all-new stage show “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” is set to debut on May 27, 2025, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort. (Steven A. Diaz, photographer) (Steven A. Diaz/(Steven A. Diaz, photographer))

‘Who’s been treated the unfairest of them all?’

Disney’s Hollywood production of ‘Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After’ invites you to join the Magic Mirror on a journey. This experience calls upon guests to help decide which Disney Villain has faced the most unfair treatment.

Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent light up the stage with spectacular musical numbers that will leave you in awe. As the story unfolds, you’ll encounter dozens of notorious villains all vying for their moment in the spotlight, coming together in a wonderfully wicked finale that you won’t want to miss.

‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’

‘The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’ will be showcased in the Animation Courtyard, where another magical journey will surely delight all. Inspired by the cherished Disney animated classic, this new delightful production brings Ariel’s enchanting story to life like you’ve never before.

Most importantly, guests will have the opportunity to sing along to classic songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Kiss the Girl.”

