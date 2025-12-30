Dr Phillips High School Football player was one of 4 teenagers gunned down since Christmas Eve

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers say four teenagers have been shot and killed since Christmas Eve. The name of one of the victims was released today. Deputies say 16-year-old Lil Raylin Harrison was gunned down on 26th Street and Rio Grande Blvd on Sunday at around 9 pm.

He played football at Dr Phillips High and the Florida Bombers. A local activist named Kelvin Cobaris of New Life Church says something needs to change, “I am shocked and heartbroken by the news of gun violence.” He added, “I have heard great things about him being a football star. However, it was more egregious in hearing he was gunned down.”

The violent wave of holiday shootings involving teens started on Christmas Eve.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Jamar Jerome was shot and killed near PGA Blvd. Deputies say the suspect in that case was taken into custody after another man he was with started shooting at deputies. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says, “As our deputies exit their vehicle, the other man shot our deputies striking the vehicle.”

Then on Christmas Day 13-year-old Emony Jackson was found shot at a home on Okada Court. Investigators arrested a 15-year-old who told them it was accidental and now faces a manslaughter charge. Her aunt Cynthia Williams told us, “She loved people, it’s hard. It’s very hard. We’re gonna shed a lot of tears.”

And also on Christmas day, 17-year-old Brendan Watkins was found shot near El Campo Avenue in Deltona.

Detectives say this may have occurred during an attempted robbery and no suspect is in custody. Volusia deputies continue to look for leads in that case.

Cobaris says it’s up to adults to make sure their kids stay out of trouble and away from guns, “Creating atmospheres for people to be engaged so they’re not shooting, so they’re not fighting,” He also says parents should be held accountable for their kids’ using guns and hope legislators will consider that in the future.

“We need state legislators to put laws in place to put parents accountable for your child getting a weapon they should never have had in their hands.”

