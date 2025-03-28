Eatonville lands a historic multi-million dollar grant to fix the aging water system

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The town of Eatonville is about to undergo a major transformation, thanks to a $34.4 million grant that will fix its aging water infrastructure.

“This is the biggest infrastructure project in our history,” said Valerie Mundy,” Director of Public Works for Eatonville.

The funding, awarded through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund, comes as a long-awaited solution to a growing problem—outdated and undersized water and wastewater systems that have plagued the town with frequent service disruptions, inefficiencies, and safety concerns.

The project will also include a new water treatment plant and water storage tank.

“A historical town that was sitting on top of historical pipes that, after decades of promises, we can now fulfill those promises,” said Angie Gardner, Mayor of Eatonville.

For years, residents have dealt with unreliable water service due to the aging concrete and clay pipes, and as the town grows, Gardner said the infrastructure system can’t keep up with demand.

The undersized water and wastewater systems have caused dozens of service interruptions and backups.

In 2024, the town was under two boil-water advisories because of potential health and environmental risks.

Gardner said the grant is a game-changer, allowing them to modernize critical infrastructure, improve efficiency, and ensure safe, reliable water service for the community.

“We have been struggling for decades with the maintenance of our aging water and sewer infrastructure. We will be implementing innovative approaches to put our utility ahead of the curve,” said

The grant, provided through Florida’s environmental protection fund, is part of a statewide effort to invest in water infrastructure and sustainability. With the funding, Eatonville will be able to replace outdated pipes, expand its water capacity, and enhance wastewater management—improvements that officials say will have lasting benefits for generations to come.

“This program is more than pipes and pumps—it’s a promise. A promise to deliver clean water to every home, protect our environment and lay the groundwork for economic opportunity in Eatonville. We’re building for the future while honoring our past,” said Gardner.

For residents, the grant represents more than just a fix—it’s a step toward a stronger, more sustainable future with clean, efficient and reliable water systems.

“We have been blessed by the best to have this happen,” said Glenn Paige, Owner of Blessed By The Best Barber and Beauty Salon.

“With the funding secured, engineering is now laying out a plan to begin infrastructure upgrades,” said Mundy.

The project will be completed in phases over the next few years. Construction will start at the end of 2025 and the anticipated completion date is 2027.









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group