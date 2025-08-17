Elderly woman located safe in Orlando after being reported missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old woman reported missing in the DeBary area has been located safe in Orlando.

Herme Council was last seen driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry near South Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary. Authorities previously issued a Florida Silver Alert, suspecting she might be lost and could be in Seminole County.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office had been actively searching for Ms. Council after she was reported missing. Her vehicle, a white 2004 Toyota Camry with Florida tag 6427YG, was a key detail in the search efforts.

The Florida Highway Patrol located Ms. Council in Orlando, where she is currently being evaluated for any medical concerns.

Thanks to the diligent efforts of local law enforcement authorities and the Florida Highway Patrol, Ms. Council has been successfully located and recovered.

