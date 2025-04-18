FAMU College of Law announces 2025 Hooding ceremony Keynote speaker

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida A&M University College of Law is excited to announce that Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell will be the keynote speaker for the 2025 Hooding Ceremony.

Clerk Russell’s professional journey is filled with remarkable achievements, a strong commitment to public service and a strong dedication to empowering the community. The ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 10th, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, located at One Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando, Fla.

The event will honor over 100 graduates from fall 2024, spring 2025 and summer 2025. The general location of the Hooding Ceremony can be found on the map below.

Elected in November 2006 as the youngest County Commissioner in the history of Orange County, Clerk Russell represented District 6 for two terms, from 2006 to 2014.In 2014, she achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first African American female Clerk elected in Florida and the first African American Clerk in Orange County.

Her efforts earned numerous accolades, including the 2024 “Trailblazer Award” from the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association and the “Women Breaking Barriers and Blazing Trails Award” from Guardian Care. She was recognized in the “Legacy of Excellence: Phenomenal Black Women in Central Florida” exhibit and named “2024 Citizen of the Year” by the Chi Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Clerk Russell is president of the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers (FCCC) Association’s 2024-2025 Board. She chairs the Budget Committee for the Florida Clerks of Court Operations Corporation (CCOC), showing her leadership in judicial administration.

As the South Atlantic Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she oversees chapters in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. As a member of Psi Theta Omega Chapter and St. Mark AME Church in Orlando, she finds joy and community connection.

Clerk Russell and her husband, Anthony K. Russell Jr., are proud of their two sons, Anthony K. Russell III and Aiden K. Russell.

©2025 Cox Media Group