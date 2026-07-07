Five residents and two cats displaced by lightning-caused Orlando fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department reports a recent residential fire on Razorback Court, likely caused by lightning.

The incident displaced five residents and two family cats.

Razorback Court house fire A residential structure fire on Razorback Court in Orlando, suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike, displaced five occupants and two family cats.

Fire crews confirm there were no injuries.

The report states that the fire was in the loft area on the second floor and was quickly put out, stopping it from spreading further through the building.

Razorback Court house fire A residential structure fire on Razorback Court in Orlando, suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike, displaced five occupants and two family cats.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced family.

Razorback Court house fire A residential structure fire on Razorback Court in Orlando, suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike, displaced five occupants and two family cats.

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