Five residents and two cats displaced by lightning-caused Orlando fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department reports a recent residential fire on Razorback Court, likely caused by lightning.
The incident displaced five residents and two family cats.
Fire crews confirm there were no injuries.
The report states that the fire was in the loft area on the second floor and was quickly put out, stopping it from spreading further through the building.
The residence was deemed uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced family.
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