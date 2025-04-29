Florida cultivated meat ban faces legal challenge as judge allows case to proceed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

On April 25, a federal judge cleared the way for a California-based company to continue pursuing a challenge to a 2024 state law that bans the sale and manufacturing of “cultivated” meat in Florida.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a 29-page decision that will allow UPSIDE Foods Inc. to move forward with arguments that the law violates what is known as the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. He dismissed other allegations that a federal poultry-products law prevents Florida from imposing the ban.

The state law, in part, makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to sell or manufacture cultivated meat. The manufacturing process includes taking a small number of cultured cells from animals and growing them in controlled settings to make what is often described as lab-grown meat.On April 25, a federal judge

