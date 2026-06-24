Former City Commissioner John Grogan passes away

OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee announced on Monday, June 22, that former City Commissioner John Grogan has died.

Grogan, known for his dedicated public service, served on the City Commission for six years and made a significant, lasting contribution to the city’s development.

The City of Ocoee announced the news on its Facebook page “with a heavy heart.” The city described Grogan as “a dedicated public servant and cherished member of our community.”

The post expressed sincere condolences to Grogan’s wife, Michelle; his children, Harrison, Amanda, and Isabella; and his granddaughters, Lailani and Mia.

His tenure ended when Rusty Johnson became Mayor on December 1, 2015.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group