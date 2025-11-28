Former coach and mentor in Orlando passes away

ORLANDO, Fla. — Max Purcell, a beloved coach and mentor in the Orlando sports community, passed away Monday at the age of 64 due to complications following a cardiac arrest.

Purcell was at the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium when he fell ill, according to social media posts from Evans High School’s Facebook page and the Wekiva High School athletics team.

Purcell had a distinguished career coaching football and track & field, influencing many at Evans High School and Wekiva Mustangs Football. Known for his dedication as an educator and mentor, he left a lasting community legacy.

“His contribution to our sports program and the development of many students both on the field and in the classroom is a legacy that will continue,” stated a post from the Trojan family.

Purcell played football at Evans High and continued at Florida A&M. While watching the Rattlers play Bethune-Cookman, he started feeling unwell. Despite this, he tried to stay, but his condition worsened, and coaches helped him leave.

The Wekiva Mustangs community expressed their sorrow, asking for thoughts and prayers for Purcell’s family during this difficult time.

Further information regarding arrangements and opportunities to honor Max’s memory will be shared as details become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group