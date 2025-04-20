Orange County

Greater Orlando’s 20th Annual Autism Walk and Family Fun Day

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a smile to warm hearts, Sheriff Mina from Orange County participated in the 20th Annual Autism Walk and Family Fun Day, an event thoughtfully organized by the Autism Society of Greater Orlando ASGO.

The Sheriff’s department took to their social media to thank everyone they connected with that day and ASGO for including them in the special event.

The Autism Society of Greater Orlando offers a variety of wonderful resources to support you and your loved ones with autism. Assets include the Special Needs Alert Program (SNAP) bracelets designed for children and adults who wander, eye-catching autism decals for your cars and home and even soothing scent kits.

Additionally, autism-trained deputies are always ready to respond to your calls for service, ensuring that safety and support are just a call away.

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

