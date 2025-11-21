‘Harris Rosen Way’ honors the late philanthropist and business leader Harris Rosen

ORLANDO, Fla. — An unveiling ceremony for ‘Harris Rosen Way’ took place at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, honoring the late philanthropist and business leader Harris Rosen.

The event, hosted by Rep. Rita Harris, Rep. Marie Woodson, and Sen. Kristen Arrington, unveiled road signs honoring Rosen, who died in November 2024. The Florida legislature approved the designation earlier this year to recognize Rosen’s contributions to Central Florida.

The ceremony was attended by local officials, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Commissioner Mike Scott, and Rosen Hotels & Resorts leadership. Frank Santos, President and CEO, and Joshua Rosen, EVP, will also be present.

The unveiling of ‘Harris Rosen Way’ honors Rosen’s enduring influence on the Central Florida community, highlighting his legacy of philanthropy and leadership.

