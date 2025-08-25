HCA Florida West Orange Emergency Department opens in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — HCA Florida Healthcare has launched a new standalone emergency room in Winter Garden, offering round-the-clock emergency services for both adults and children.
HCA Florida West Orange Emergency, the facility, covers 11,570 square feet and provides comprehensive emergency medical services.
“We are pleased to be part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s continued expansion in communities throughout the Orlando Metro area,” said David Shimp, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
The facility includes 10 private treatment rooms, a cardiopulmonary resuscitation room, and advanced digital diagnostic tools such as CT, ultrasound, and X-ray machines. Additionally, an on-site laboratory is available to support diagnostic services.
HCA Florida West Orange Emergency is at 1320 Daniels Rd, Winter Garden, as shown below.
With the opening of HCA Florida West Orange Emergency, HCA Florida Healthcare is excited to continue expanding access to compassionate, high-quality care right here in the Orlando Metro area.
