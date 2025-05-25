The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando recognized as No. 2 for Business Growth

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando has been acknowledged by the Orlando Business Journal for its remarkable revenue growth, marking it as one of the fastest-growing organizations in Central Florida.

This month, the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando has received significant recognition for its more than 2,500 engaged and diverse members, 54 corporate investors, and 90 dedicated volunteers.

With total revenue of $1.67 million, the Chamber continues to thrive as a prominent business entity in the region and remains one of the top 10 Hispanic chambers in the nation.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top two most engaged business networks in Central Florida. This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to being a beacon of opportunity and empowerment for the Hispanic business community,” Said Pedro Turushina, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando.

Most chambers of commerce in Central Florida reported revenue growth from membership fees, sponsorships and events, highlighting the importance of member engagement and community partnerships in supporting their missions.

“But beyond the numbers— it’s the people who define us: the entrepreneurs and members who lead with purpose and passion. I am deeply grateful to our community, whose energy and dedication continue to inspire everything we do,” he added.

