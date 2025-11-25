Iconic Winter Park restaurant and lounge announces sale after 28 years

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Vincent and Teri Gagliano, owners of the renowned Winter Park restaurant Chez Vincent and Hannibal’s Lounge, have announced their retirement after nearly thirty years of serving award-winning French cuisine.

The couple has sold both restaurant concepts to a local chef, with their last day of service set for December 21.

Vincent and Teri Gagliano relocated from France to Florida over 30 years ago and settled in Winter Park to raise their family. Vincent, a chef, established Chez Vincent 28 years ago in the Hannibal Square neighborhood, serving traditional French dishes that rapidly gained popularity among locals.

In 2007, the couple expanded their business by opening Hannibal’s Lounge, offering a relaxed environment for cocktails and celebrations. Both places have since become cherished parts of the Winter Park dining scene.

“Over 30 years ago, Chef Vincent Gagliano and his wife, Teri, moved to Florida to begin their life together,” the couple shared in a social media post announcing their retirement.“Today, we share that Chez Vincent and Hannibal’s have been sold to a respected local chef and restaurateur,” the Gaglianos stated, expressing confidence that the new team will continue the tradition of quality and care.

Chez Vincent and Hannibal’s Lounge have garnered numerous awards, such as being recognized as ‘Best French Restaurant.’ A memorable moment for the Gaglianos was hosting the legendary Chef Paul Bocuse for dinner.

The couple has supported local traditions such as the Winter Park Farmers Market and Magical Dining, aiming to serve good food and create lasting memories within the community.

As they retire, Vincent and Teri look forward to spending more time with family and enjoying their next adventure. They invite patrons to join them for a final meal before closing on December 21.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group