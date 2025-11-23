Jack Kazanzas’ Star was installed 50 feet above downtown Orlando on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jack Kazanzas Star was put up on Sunday, November 23, and hung 50 feet above downtown Orlando at the corner of Orange Avenue and Pine Street, signaling the beginning of the holiday season.

This Orlando holiday tradition has been celebrated for over 50 years and involves raising a 600-pound golden star that symbolizes the city’s festive spirit.

The star’s installation marks the beginning of Orlando’s holiday celebrations, a tradition dating back to the 1950s that unites residents and visitors with the star placed above the streets.

The Jack Kazanzas Star symbolizes holiday spirit, overlooking Orange Avenue and embodying enduring traditions.

