Juneteenth event in Winter Park explores history and art through quilting

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park celebrated Juneteenth with its 11th annual event, “Threads of Freedom,” which featured a community arts workshop exploring the tradition of quilting.

The celebration highlighted Juneteenth’s importance with creative expression and history. A community arts workshop explored quilting, while a panel discussed textiles’ role in preserving sacred history.

Author Phyllis Elmore joined local historians for the panel discussion. They examined the various ways textiles have been used to preserve significant historical narratives.

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