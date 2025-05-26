Legendary ‘Mario’ Creator Shigeru Miyamoto visits Orlando for Super Nintendo World grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Super Nintendo World opened last week and just before the gates to the Mushroom Kingdom opened, a very special visitor was among the theme park enthusiasts.

The creator of ‘Mario’ and legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto graced the red carpet to offer fans a significant and special welcome to Nintendo’s latest adventure.

Miyamoto played a huge role in bringing Super Nintendo World to life!

Known for his hands-on approach, he was thoroughly dedicated to ensuring that every detail in the theme park captured the authentic nostalgic essence of his cherished games.

Orlando’s Super Nintendo World is the third Nintendo-themed park to welcome guests, following the fun-filled launches in Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and Los Angeles’ Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

Inside the park, attendees can roam through physical manifestations of Nintendo games, including the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong Country.

Animatronics remarkably animate characters, including piranha plants, goombas and koopas, delighting fans of the Mushroom Kingdom.

