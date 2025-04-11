Local High School’s marching band joins the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, DC.

WINTER GARDEN , Fla. — A local high school band, The Sound of Horizon, will march in Washington, DC’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to join 13 other high school bands selected to perform as part of this national springtime tradition.

Horizon High School’s band performs at all varsity football games during the fall or at community, state and national performances throughout the school year. The Sound of Horizon traveled to Savannah and Atlanta, GA in the 2022-2023 school year for their first national appearance, performing in the 199th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Sound of Horizon Located in Winter Garden (Horizon West), Florida, the Horizon High School Band is a comprehensive band program which includes students enrolled in grades 9-12 at Horizon High School (Orange County Public Schools), established in 2021. (HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL BAND)

However, this year, The Sound of Horizon will perform at The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, which will be televised in Washington, DC, and nationally syndicated.

Grab a family member or a music lover near you and watch over the weekend as The Sound of Horizon performs!

Student opportunities continue to grow as the program soars, from 36 students on their first day together in 2021 to well over 220 students enrolled in classes today. The school is located in the Winter Garden area and can be seen with a closer view on the map below.

