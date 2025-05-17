Orange County

Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell resigns amid ethics inquiry, successor named

By Logan Dragone and WFTV.com News Staff
Austin Russell Austin Russell resigns as Luminar Technologies CEO following ethics inquiry. (Luminar Technologies Inc./OBJ)
Austin Russell, founder of Luminar Technologies (Nasdaq: LAZR), has resigned from his positions as president, CEO and board chairperson for the Orlando-based technology company effective immediately.

Luminar announced Russell’s departure in a May 14 press release.

Russell’s resignation follows a “code of business conduct and ethics inquiry by the audit committee of the board of directors,” according to the company’s announcement.

