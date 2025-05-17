Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell resigns amid ethics inquiry, successor named

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Austin Russell, founder of Luminar Technologies (Nasdaq: LAZR), has resigned from his positions as president, CEO and board chairperson for the Orlando-based technology company effective immediately.

Luminar announced Russell’s departure in a May 14 press release.

Read: Pedestrian fatally struck by Lynx Bus on SR-50 in Orlando

Russell’s resignation follows a “code of business conduct and ethics inquiry by the audit committee of the board of directors,” according to the company’s announcement.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group