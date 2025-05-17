Pedestrian fatally struck by Lynx Bus on SR-50 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal incident involving a Lynx bus and a pedestrian in Orange County.

Investigators say the crash happened on State Road 50 around 9:40 PM on Friday.

Reports state that the pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman, was not walking in the marked crosswalk area and walked into the path of the bus.

As a result, the bus hit the woman, who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

