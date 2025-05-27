Man pulls gun over smoking request near Orlando apartments, Police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officials state that an Orlando man pointed a firearm at a neighbor who requested he stop smoking near the Veranda Park apartments in Orlando.

Authorities report that Dsias St. Pierre has been charged with aggravated assault involving a firearm and was taken into custody last night.

The victim was walking his dog at the Veranda Park apartments on Hiawasee Road, as can be seen on the map below.

The police report indicates that the victim saw St. Pierre smoking in an undesignated area.

He requested St. Pierre to stop, but allegedly St. Pierre then drew a gun and threatened to “Smoke Him.”

