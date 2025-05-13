Massive immersive attraction may join Unicorp’s I-Drive project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A significant redevelopment project underway on International Drive, led by Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc., is exploring the inclusion of a 100,000-square-foot immersive entertainment concept.

This potential addition is part of a broader vision to transform the 43-acre former Wyndham property into a dense destination with a variety of offerings.

“High-profile developments like this signal confidence in I-Drive’s future, attracting new investors, hotels and complementary businesses that enhance the district’s economic mix,” said President and CEO Maria Triscari of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce.

