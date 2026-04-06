Mother seeks answers in son’s Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police continue to investigate a homicide on Bethune Drive. They haven’t said if a suspect is still on the loose. They say they can’t release additional information to protect the integrity of the case.

SWAT arrives at a home on Bethune Drive, armed with riot gear and a robotic dog.

Neighbor Fei Rosa says, “It surprised me.” Surprised after officers had arrived at the home on Easter Sunday at around 10:30 pm. They say they found 35-year-old Edwin Collazo with gunshot injuries and he later died at the hospital.

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SWAT stayed only a few minutes and left after going inside. Investigators dressed in protective suits searched the home inside and out. They also towed away a vehicle.

Neighbor Dorothy Jones recognized the victim’s picture when we showed her. “I pass by every day. I see them every afternoon, the family sitting outside, they seem to be nice.”

We talked to Collazo’s mother off camera. She says her son was friends with someone in the home and wants answers as to why the father of four young children died.

Friends of the family say Collazo was fun and liked by many. Jones says, “I pray for the family.”

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