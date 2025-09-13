Multiple arrests made in Orlando smoke shop probe, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five men have been indicted on federal charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses after an investigation into Smoke Break Productions, a smoke shop in Orlando.

The indictment by U.S. Attorney Gregory W.. Kehoe accuses the defendants of operating Smoke Break Productions as a marketplace for drugs and guns. The charges include conspiracy to traffic drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and using a firearm during drug offenses.

Court documents reveal that Angel Luis Carrasquillo, 42, is suspected of leading the operation at Smoke Break Productions. He and others, including Rogelio Vidal, Jr., Andrew Abbott, Jahmil Lally and Christopher Alonnzo, are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking and firearms crimes.

The charges span several months, with the drug trafficking conspiracy alleged from November 14, 2024, to July 23. Carrasquillo and Vidal face specific drug trafficking charges on April 7.

All defendants are regarded as innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

