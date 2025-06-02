Multiple Orlando men plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, three men from Orange County pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The press release indicates that Bradley D. Burch (34, Apopka), Ronald E. Hubbard Jr. (37, Apopka), and Douglas E. Arnett Jr. (33, Orlando) have entered guilty pleas regarding a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, a fentanyl analog and methamphetamine.

Throughout the conspiracy, the suspects distributed nearly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 350 grams of fentanyl or fentanyl analog mixtures. In some of these deals, Burch was also seen with a firearm, either nearby or in his waistband.

Hubbard and Arnett each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, with a possible life term, in federal prison.

Burch faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, with a possible life term, in federal prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program uniting law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime, gun violence and improve neighborhood safety.

