Orange County announce printing error in the Sample Ballot for the upcoming Special General Election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections has announced a printing error in the Sample Ballot for the upcoming Special General Election in House District 40, affecting 88,972 voters.

The error listed Travaris McCurdy as the Democratic candidate instead of the certified RaShon Young, who won the Special Primary Election with 55.44% of the vote. “The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office takes full responsibility for this mistake,” said Blake Summerlin, a spokesperson for the Supervisor’s office.

The error only affects Sample Ballots sent to voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot. All vote-by-mail ballots are correct and not impacted by this issue. The Supervisor of Elections is taking immediate steps to fix the problem by mailing a ‘Notice of Printing Error’ along with a corrected Sample Ballot to all affected voters.

Affected voters will get the corrected Sample Ballot before Early Voting starts on August 23. The voting equipment public test is on August 19, 2025, at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Early voting will take place from August 23 to August 31, 2025, at various sites such as the Supervisor of Elections Office and West Oaks Library. The election is scheduled for September 2, 2025, with polling stations open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group