Orange County commissioners are set to question Visit Orlando following the Callans’ report

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are set to question Visit Orlando on Tuesday after Matt and Tom Callan’s report alleged improper spending by the tourism agency.

The Callans, a father-son team, analyzed data from Orange County’s audit of Visit Orlando and assert it reveals unauthorized lobbying and excessive spending on luxury items. Their findings have led county officials to investigate the agency’s financial practices more thoroughly.

“You have too much money on the balance sheet. And so that’s what another concern we have,” said Tom Callan, highlighting their concerns about Visit Orlando’s financial management.

Visit Orlando leaders have challenged the Callans’ findings, claiming that the reports contain mistakes. However, they have yet to provide details to refute the claims. Casandra Menaj, CEO of Visit Orlando, said that the agency’s spending is aimed at exploring new markets and increasing market share for the community. She highlighted the significance of tourism, which adds $95 billion annually to Central Florida’s economy.

The Callans, who are a lawyer and accountant by trade, believe that Visit Orlando could achieve similar results with a smaller budget, suggesting that the agency could operate effectively with $75 million instead of $108 million. Visit Orlando views the upcoming meeting as a chance to demonstrate transparency and show how they are adjusting based on the recommendations from Orange County’s audit.

The upcoming meeting could affect Visit Orlando’s budget, address Callans’ concerns, and influence its role in promoting Central Florida tourism.

