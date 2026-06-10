Orange County enforces burn ban as drought conditions worsen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has put a burn ban in place for its unincorporated areas and several municipalities served by Orange County Fire Rescue. These cheerful municipalities include Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland, and Eatonville.

The ban was implemented because the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) met or exceeded 500.

The burn ban bans outdoor burning without a permit, including campfires, bonfires, outdoor fireplaces, open flame heating devices, yard waste, debris, trash, and other materials. Exemptions apply to outdoor burning authorized by the state or county. The use of outdoor grills or pits, as defined in Section 18-4 of the Orange County Code, is not affected by the ban.

Violators of the burn ban may have their fires safely extinguished and could also face enforcement actions, such as a citation from Orange County officials.

The burn ban will automatically lift once the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days.

Orange County intends to announce the lifting of the ban via local news outlets, social media platforms, and the official Orange County websites.

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