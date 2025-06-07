Orlando Airport faces water outage Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a water system outage at the Orlando International Airport (OIA) right now. Terminals A and B are affected, but Terminal C is operating normally.

Authorities report that the water system outage has led to the closure of several facilities in two terminals. However, restrooms are reportedly available in the gate areas.

Officials from MCO announced the news on their social media channels, which are shared below.

Advisory: Due to a water system outage, restrooms and water fountains in Terminals A & B (pre-security) are currently unavailable. Restrooms are available at the gate areas. Terminal C is not affected. We apologize and appreciate your patience as our partners resolve the issue. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) June 7, 2025

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the water system outage. We don’t yet know the exact number of facilities affected.

Details are still emerging, and we haven’t received any updates from the airport yet. Channel 9 will provide updates accordingly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group