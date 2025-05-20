Orange County

Orlando approves revitalization program for North I-Drive, offering incentives to spur redevelopment

By Sarah Kinbar and WFTV.com News Staff
Bakari Burns, Orlando City Commissioner Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns supported redevelopment incentives for North International Drive. (Ryan Lynch/OBJ)
The city of Orlando approved the targeted revitalization site redevelopmentpilot programMay 19, including specific amendments tailored for the North International Drive corridor.

The program originally was approved by Orlando’s city council in 2018 for a five-year term, and this week’s action was the approval of its renewal and amendments.

The city council’s approval marks a significant step forward in efforts to revitalize blighted and underused properties in the area by offering economic incentives to spur private investment, said Maria Triscari, president and CEO of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce.

