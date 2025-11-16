Orlando celebrates the holidays with various family-friendly events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is set to celebrate the holiday season with a variety of family-friendly events and activities throughout November and December 2025.

The City of Orlando offers a variety of holiday events, including concerts, light displays, and festive contests, to attract both residents and visitors.

Key attractions include the yearly Handel’s Messiah performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the famous Lake Eola Christmas tree installation.

Orange County Holiday Event List

The holiday season begins with the Messiah Choral Society’s free Handel’s Messiah performance on November 16 at Steinmetz Hall, featuring professional soloists and a volunteer choir.

From November 19 to December 12, the Orlando Main Streets Holiday Window Decorating Contest will showcase festive displays across 12 districts, promoting local shopping and dining.

The Lake Eola Christmas tree, decorated with thousands of ornaments and lights, will be installed from November 20-24, aligning with the fountain’s light shows.

On November 23, the Jack Kazanzas Star, a 600-pound golden star, will be raised in downtown Orlando, marking the start of the holiday season.

The Dr. Phillips Center will host Clare and The Chocolate Nutcracker, a lively adaptation of the ballet, on November 22.

Leu Gardens hosts holiday displays, a gnome scavenger hunt from Nov 28 to Jan 4, along with the Dazzling Nights light show.

Orlando’s annual Tree Lighting at Lake Eola Park on December 5 features a 64-foot Christmas tree, animated lights, holiday performances, and a market.

Orlando’s holiday events aim to spread joy and foster community spirit among residents and visitors, featuring a wide variety of activities to celebrate the season.

