Orlando firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning single-story home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters rescued an adult from a house fire in the Parramore neighborhood on Tuesday after spotting flames while driving by, according to officials.

The fire broke out at a single-story residence on the block of South Street. Fire crews nearby quickly responded after seeing the flames.

They rescued one adult trapped inside and put out the fire.

The incident happened in the afternoon, and firefighters scheduled a press conference at 1:15 p.m. at Parramore and South Street to provide more information. Channel 9 had a crew at the scene to collect additional information and photos.

Orlando firefighters’ quick response ensured the safety of the trapped individual.

