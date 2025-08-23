Orlando man resists officer and tampers with hit-and-run evidence, say troopers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a 25-year-old man on August 21 in connection with a hit-and-run that happened the day before at State Road 408 and Hiawassee Road.

Quan Minh Nguyen, who was driving a white Honda during the crash, was charged with hit and run, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with evidence. The incident caused damage to a Tesla Model 3, visible on the map below at the crash site.

According to the arrest affidavit, the crash happened on August 20, when a Honda hit a Tesla while it was stopped at an exit ramp. The Honda driver first gave a phone number to the Tesla driver, but fled before police arrived.

Troopers say the Tesla driver took a photo of the Honda’s license plate and the driver using the Tesla’s cameras. The Honda was later found at Nguyen’s residence, with the front California license plate removed.

Deputies say that during questioning, Nguyen initially denied any involvement in the crash but confessed after reviewing video evidence. He explained that he removed the license plate because it was damaged in the crash, although the damage was not near the plate.

Nguyen was charged with evidence tampering for removing the license plate and resisting law enforcement by obstructing the investigation.

