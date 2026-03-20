Orlando police officer hospitalized after downtown crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Police officer was hospitalized after a crash in downtown Orlando on Friday morning.

The police department says the officer was responding to a vehicle burglary with lights and sirens when the collision happened.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Orange Avenue and Church Street. Police said the officer was hospitalized for evaluation, with no other injuries reported.

The OPD patrol SUV involved in the collision sustained visible damage to the driver’s side. A deployed air bag was also observed inside the vehicle following the crash.

Officer-involved crash in Orlando The crash happened early Friday at Orange Avenue and Church Street in downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

OPD says that the investigation remains active. Officials noted that no additional information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News on Channel 9 & TV 27 for updates on this story.

Officer-involved crash in Orlando The crash happened early Friday at Orange Avenue and Church Street in downtown Orlando. (WFTV staff)

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