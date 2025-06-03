Orlando Police warn drivers of recent scam involving parking meters downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police made a special announcement on their social media, warning drivers of a recent scam involving parking meters in the downtown Orlando area.

According to parking enforcement, roughly 200 fake QR code stickers have been recovered from parking meters in Downtown Orlando.

These counterfeit codes are designed to look legitimate while redirecting users to a fraudulent site.

Check out the official video post from the Orlando Police Department below.

To protect your personal information and avoid unauthorized payments, please keep the following precautions in mind:

Inspect QR codes for tampering or stickers

Avoid scanning codes that look suspicious or damaged

When possible, use official parking apps or payment methods rather than scanning codes directly from the meter

Report suspicious QR codes to the Orlando Police Department

