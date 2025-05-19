Orlando theme park giants join forces as Falcon’s Beyond buys longtime collaborator OES

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc.(NASDAQ: FBYD) announced May 15 the acquisition of Oceaneering Entertainment Systems (OES) in a move which will streamline work the Orlando-based themed entertainment firms have collaborated on for more than 20 years.

The deal combines the content development and design efforts of Falcon’s Beyond with the manufacturing capabilities of OES, Falcon’s Beyond CEO Cecil Magpuri told Orlando Business Journal.

Read: No weapon found at Windermere High School after report triggered hold on campus

“This is a true game-changing event,” Magpuri said. “Very rarely do you see these capabilities under one roof in the marketplace that allows the industry to have access to this level of experience.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group