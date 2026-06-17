Orlo Vista neighborhood gets $23M flood mitigation upgrade

ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Orange County officials are gearing up for the upcoming hurricane season by putting extra emphasis on flood mitigation efforts in the Orlo Vista neighborhood.

To help protect the community, the county has invested $23 million in a project that aims to prevent the flooding that previously caused so much trouble during Hurricanes Irma and Ian.

The $23 million flood mitigation project expanded three retention ponds and added a new pump station. In 2024, it was tested during Hurricane Milton, enduring nine inches of rain.

The investment was a direct response to the significant flooding that left the Orlo Vista neighborhood underwater following Hurricanes Irma and Ian. County crews have four additional temporary pumps ready for deployment if needed.

Brett Blackadar, a county official, emphasized the need for quick preparedness, stating, “Some of the storms during the super El Niño may actually form closer to Florida, we don’t have that ability to prepare quickly, so now we can bring four extra pumps.”

A final test of the permanent pumps installed in Orlo Vista is scheduled for completion this month.

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