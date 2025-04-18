Otters enjoy a fun-filled Easter egg hunt at Discovery Cove in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kids aren’t the only ones excited about Easter egg hunts this year—Asian Clawed Otters at Discovery Cove in Orlando celebrate a delightful egg hunt just in time for the holiday.

In addition to their nutritional advantages, Discovery Cove’s animal experts explain that an egg hunt engages otters’ instinctive foraging behavior, eliminating the need for baskets.

This activity also reveals the otters’ playful nature and the staff at Discovery Cove documented the accounts for everyone to enjoy.

Otters at Discovery Cove in Orlando Spring in the season

At Discovery Cove Orlando, staff members offer visitors a wonderful glimpse into the amazing animal encounters that are waiting at their all-inclusive park.

