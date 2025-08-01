Performing Arts Center secures future by purchasing two key parcels in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced a strategic move to secure its future by purchasing two important parcels in Downtown Orlando for $10.39 million.

The properties, located at 42 E. Jackson St. and 36 E. Jackson St., together cover a total area of 43,948 square feet. Members of the Performing Arts team acquisition support the center’s long-term objectives of increasing access, enriching experiences, and bolstering its role as a key cultural and economic hub in Central Florida.

“Our promise has always been to elevate arts and community,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center.

Since opening, the Dr. Phillips Center has hosted over 5.6 million visitors, with venues nearly complete year-round. Acquiring these parcels allows future development to meet rising demand and create opportunities for events, free programs, arts, wellness, performances, and community engagement. Initially, the properties will serve as office space and guest parking while plans are finalized. More details will be shared later.

Ramsberger continues, “This acquisition brings us closer to completing a vision already thriving, positioning us to grow our cultural and economic impact.”

