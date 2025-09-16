Popular eatery JAM Hot Chicken is set to open new location

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — JAM Hot Chicken is set to open a new location at Plant Street Market in Winter Garden this fall.

Originally a popular food truck in Winter Park, JAM Hot Chicken is growing its presence with this new venture.

The announcement was made in one of their recent social media posts, expressing excitement about joining the Winter Garden community. The exact opening date for the new location has not yet been disclosed, but the team promises that it will be soon.

JAM Hot Chicken is known for serving hot chicken and creating a lively atmosphere, which they plan to bring to their new neighbors in Winter Garden.

As JAM Hot Chicken gets ready to open its doors at Plant Street Market, local residents can eagerly look forward to savoring their famous hot chicken and soaking up the lively atmosphere.

