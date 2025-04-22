Prime I-Drve property up for grabs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A building in a popular spot in Orlando’s tourist corridor is up for sale.

The northmost third of the Mango’s Tropical Cafe complex at 8102 International Drive was put on the market this month by Mango’s owner Wallack Holdings LLC.

Read: Education Department will collect on defaulted student loans starting in May

Formerly the home of the Visit Orlando Official Visitor Center, the 7,000-square-foot building is empty with 30-foot ceilings.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group