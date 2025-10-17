Quest in Apopka offers hands-on jobs and training for adults with disabilities

APOPKA, Fla. — If you know an adult with a disability, you understand that finding a job isn’t easy. But a new local initiative is changing that, and supporting this effort could give a significant Quest employees after their first 90 days exceeds 90 percent.

For Lisa Lofano, working at the Snack Shack is more than just a job. “It’s nice to work here because the cash register is a good place to learn,” she said.

Lofano is among many clients gaining practical skills at Quest, Inc. in Apopka.

“We help individuals with disabilities experience a full life, and here at the training center, specifically, we focus on improving interpersonal and community skills,” said Latanya Thompson, Director of Quest’s Training Center.

Thompson emphasized that these skills are crucial for enhancing employment prospects. According to federal data, in 2024, 75% of individuals with disabilities remained unemployed.

“There are clients who have gone from coming to a training center like this to actually finding jobs in the community,” Thompson said.

Research from The Able Trust, a state nonprofit that promotes disability employment, shows that a 1% yearly increase in disabled workers could add $111 billion to Florida’s economy over 10 years.

“When we are able to tap into that special skill that they have, then it’s just about giving them that opportunity,” Thompson said. An opportunity she wants to see increase, as only 20% of disabled adults in Florida are currently employed.

And while not everyone can work, parents say programs like this still make a difference. “For people with severe disabilities, often there’s not a lot for them to do,” said Nathan Hinds, whose son Chris attends Quest.

“Once you get out of school, you kind of fall into a black hole. I think it’s wonderful that there are facilities like this…something where they can feel productive and just not sit at home and waste away.”

The retention rate for Quest employees after their first 90 days exceeds 90 percent. One Quest placement even recently retired after 25 years with SeaWorld.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group