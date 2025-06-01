Orange County

Real estate exec Daryl Carter buys site of failed OnePulse Foundation museum

By WFTV.com News Staff
438 W. Kaley St. Orange County took possession of a property at 438 W. Kaley St. as the OnePulse Foundation was unable to construct a museum. The county was helping to fund the museum through its tourist development tax, but the project never came to fruition.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A prominent local real estate executive and developer has bought the site which once was planned to be OnePulse Foundation’s museum.

Orange County sold the 1.7-acre property at 438 W. Kaley St. for $3 million to an entity tied to Daryl Carter, president of Maury L. Carter & Associates Inc.

The county received the bid on May 20.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

