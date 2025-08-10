Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster will permanently close next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced that the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster will close permanently on August 18.

The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, a fan favorite known for its unique musical experience, will cease operations this fall to make way for new developments at the park.

STOCK Universal_Roller_Coaster The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. (AP Photo/Universal Orlando Resorts, Matt Stroshane)

The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit offers riders a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing them to select a song to accompany their thrilling ride. This adrenaline-pumping coaster is renowned for its 90-degree climb towards the sky, followed by a ferocious drop. Reaching speeds of up to 65 mph, the ride provides an exhilarating experience from start to finish.

As Universal Orlando gets ready to close the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, visitors have a limited time to enjoy its unique mix of music and thrills before it makes room for new attractions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group