SeaWorld Orlando’s attendance rises, customer spending drops

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Parks and Resorts, the parent corporation of SeaWorld, reported a financial loss despite an increase in attendance at its parks during the summer months.

The company collected over $490 million during the summer, down by $7.4 million compared to the previous year.

The CEO expressed satisfaction with the increased attendance at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove. However, the company did not explain the reasons for the financial loss despite the rise in visitor numbers and did not disclose specific financial figures for each park.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group