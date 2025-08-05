Seven new board members join The Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando has added seven new directors to its board, strengthening its Arts For Every Life mission.

Rick Cardenas, Joseph Conte, Ryan DeVos, Ted Edwards, Leila Jammal, Tony Jenkins, and Marc McMurrin started their two-year term on July 31.

“We are entering a new chapter with a board that champions Arts For Every Life,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “Their energy, insight and love for the arts fuel our vision and mission.”

The Dr. Phillips Center also recognizes the efforts of four retiring members: The Honorable Linda Chapin, Steve Miller, Jim Shapiro, and Jonathan Taylor. It expresses its thanks for their many years of dedication and for helping to make the arts available to all parts of the community.

“We deeply appreciate our outgoing board members—especially those who believed in us from day one, when the arts center was only a dream. Your passion and leadership made that dream real,” said Ed Timberlake, Dr. Phillips Center Board of Directors chairman.

The leaders of the center are optimistic. With new board members, the Dr. Phillips Center aims to maintain its growth and expand its impact in the arts community, ensuring it remains a vibrant space for creativity and connection.

