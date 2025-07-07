Sheriffs warn commuters about toll scams in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a scam related to the Central Florida Expressway Authority and the Turnpike, where victims are asked to pay overdue amounts through email or text messages.

The scam targets individuals with emails or texts that urge them to click a link to make overdue payments. Authorities stress that legitimate toll programs do not ask for payments through text messages.

The scam circulates, tricking people into giving payment details for overdue tolls. The Sheriff’s Office warns the public to watch out for fraudulent activities.

Residents should ignore unsolicited messages requesting toll payments and confirm all payment requests directly with the Central Florida Expressway Authority or the Turnpike.

Deputies say that staying informed and cautious can protect individuals from falling victim to this scam.

