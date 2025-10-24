Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theater on International Drive in Orlando is closing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theater, a beloved Orlando attraction, is closing its doors after 35 years.

The theater, famous for its interactive mystery performances, has long been a key part of Orlando’s entertainment scene. It is now on the market for $11.9 million, with opportunities for redevelopment as a hotel.

Rising costs and competition from larger venues caused the theater to close, making it hard to operate in its current form.

The property in a prime Orlando area offers developers an attractive opportunity. Though redevelopment plans are not finalized, transforming the site into a hotel is being considered.

The closing of Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theater signals the end of an era for Orlando’s entertainment scene.

